Photo: Dennis Onsongo/The Nation

Houses engulfed by fire at Kijiji slum in Lang'ata, Nairobi, on January 28, 2018.

Raging fire burns houses at Kijiji slum in Lang'ata, Nairobi.

Efforts to put out the inferno that has destroyed structures at the slum next to Southlands Estate are ongoing.

Fire extinguishers are at the scene but are finding it difficult to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported.