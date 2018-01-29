Nigeria: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to Partner Army On Eradication of Polio in Borno

The Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation has appealed to to the 22 Amoured Brigade of the Nigeran Army Dikwa to help in its crusade of eradication of Polio in Borno.

The Country Coordinator of the Foundation in Nigeria , Mr . Michael Galway made the appeal during his courtesy Visit to the Commander , 22 Amoured Brigade Dikwa Yesterday in Dikwa Local government area of Borno state.

Lt Yemi Sokoya , the Assistant Director 22 Brigade public Relations in a statement disclosed this to newsmen in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

He said :" Ahead of the final push to eradicate polio in the northeastern states of Nigeria, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has appealed to 22 Armoured Brigade to help in its crusade.

" This appeal was made through the Foundation's Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Michael Galway during his courtesy visit to the Commander, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General John Ochai at the Brigade headquarters Dikwa, Borno State, on Saturday 27th January 2018.

He said Mr. Galway, while briefing the Commander said that a lot has been done in the past with presumption that the virus has been completely eradicated, until 2016 when the virus resurfaced around the Lake Chad region.

According to the statement, Mr Galway stressed that the virus is harbored where insurgents operates which makes it really difficult for his team to reach.

" However, he believed that, it is only the Nigerian Army who can take the vaccine to those areas, most especially the liberated villages; with the use of ODK mobile phones to get coordinated

The statement added that Mr Galway while saying that the Foundation is on the last mile , noted that it hoped the Army will help the Foundation achieve its goal at finding a lasting solution to the issue of polio in Nigeria.

Lt Sokoya further said that while responding, Brigadier General Ochai praised Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for staying committed despite all the difficulties to eradicate polio in Nigeria, especially in the northeastern part of the country.

" He further added that, "your Foundation is pursuing a worthy cause; and we are ready to collaborate with you to achieve this goal. I can assure you that within the limit of our logistics, we would ensure we cover all these villages and desired result shall be achieved".

"Earlier, the Brigade Commander took Mr. Michael Galway to Fort Rabe's Monument, Primary Healthcare Centres and Internally Displaced persons' (IDPs) camp in Dikwa town," the statement reads.