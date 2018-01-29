29 January 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ebonyi Lassa Fever - We Responded Promptly - Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Blessing Augustine

The minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, has said that the federal government through its various Health Agencies responded promptly to the outbreak of Lassa fever in Ebonyi State following notification.

Professor Adewole in a press statement signed by his Media aide, Kazeem Akintunde, stated that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), an agency under the Federal Ministry of Health, saddled with such responsibility was in Ebonyi State 48 hours after the news broke in the media.

Adewole said that he also personally called the Cmchief medical director, of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki for detailed briefing after reading the news of the outbreak in national dailies.

Quoting the minister he said: "We are here to assist states having challenges; it is the duty of the relevant state's government officials to alert us promptly if there were health challenges in their state.

In the case of Ebonyi State, I was the one that called the CMD on phone, he did not call me. Again, the NCDC emergency team moved to Abakaliki 48 hours after we learnt of the outbreak.

"What happens was that many of our doctors will start treating for Malaria Fever which is okay but after three days and there is no positive response to treatment, they should think Lassa fever. But they would wait endlessly before taking any prompt action.

"I will always plead with state government officials to think Lassa fever first so that prompt treatment could be carried out as early as possible.

"They should also embark on enlightenment campaign to educate their people on the danger of Lassa fever and how to guide against it.

"I have also personally visited the state to see things for myself and to see what further measures we need to put in place to tackle the menace, "Once again, let me reiterate that the federal government is ready to support any state government that calls for our help. We need information on time to act promptly. We commiserate with those who lost their loved ones during this avoidable outbreak' he stated.

The minister also enjoined health workers to always obey universal precaution when handling all their patients and equipment as well as having high index of suspicion for every febrile illness.

Nigeria

Maritime Workers Threaten to Shut Down Ports Nationwide in Seven Days

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has threatened to withdraw all its members from the seaports nationwide if… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.