Nigeria: Any Plot to Remove Saraki Will Fail, Senate Vows

Photo: Premium Times

Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has declared that any move to remove the Senate president would not succeed.

He spoke at the sidelines a two-day training course for National Assembly Senate Press Corps and select staff of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs held in Abuja on January 26, where he praised Saraki for providing quality leadership to the Senate.

This assertion comes barely ten days after Senator Isa Misau (Bauchi, APC) claimed on the floor of the Senate that the plot to remove Senate President Bukola Saraki from office has remained strong over fears that he may defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),

Speaking at the Senate plenary on January 17 this year, Misau said the plot gained traction during the Christmas recess of the National Assembly and was being spearheaded by a minister.

Misau, however, did not mention the name of the minister who he accused of trying to lobby some senators to execute the plot.

But Senator Abdullahi dismissed the possibility of such move bearing fruit.

He told LEADERSHIP that there had been moves from several quarters to cause a leadership change in the Senate but declared that "Saraki is irremovable."

The Senate spokesman stated that the power to hire or fire a Senate president lies squarely with the senators of the Federal Republic Nigeria and not with any other individuals or group of individuals.

The senators, he noted, are almost unanimous in agreement and satisfaction with the quality of leadership Saraki had been providing to the upper legislative chamber.

"We have always said that Saraki is irremovable since he came on board. I am only re-echoing what we have said from day one. Besides, he has provided robust leadership; he has provided stability; he has provided focus and innovation in the 8th senate.

"He has been doing so much for us. He has to remain to continue to provide stability in the nation's polity. It is in the interest of the country that we continue to have leadership stability in the Senate," Abdullahi said.

Meanwhile, Senator Abdullahi said the objective of the training is for the enhancement of the reportorial skills of the National Assembly media crew in handling specialised areas such as agriculture, food security and rural economy.