29 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 'Super Eagles Is Argentina's Major Threat At World Cup'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
FIFA world cup trophy.

Argentine midfielder Emiliano Rigoni has singled out the Super Eagles of Nigeria as their toughest opponent at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The two nations are in Group D and will clash in the final group game at Saint Petersburg on June 26.

However, the Zenit St. Petersburg right-winger reckons it will be a different ball game in Russia, despite the fact that his side has a superior head-to-head record over the three-time African champions.

Rigoni came on as a substitute in their 4-2 loss against the Super Eagles in last November's friendly in Krasnodar.

"In general, I think that there is no such group at the World Cup in Russia where you can definitely say who is the favourite, where exactly you know which teams will leave the group," Rigoni told his club's official website.

"This is not [as] all matches will be difficult. Separately, I would single out the game with Nigeria, which we have met a huge number of times in the past World Cups, and it has never been easy.

"It will not be easy this time, but we will come to this tournament with a clear desire to win all, not to lose a single match and win the title, so that no one to us and could not get close."

Nigeria

Maritime Workers Threaten to Shut Down Ports Nationwide in Seven Days

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has threatened to withdraw all its members from the seaports nationwide if… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.