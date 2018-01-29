29 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Navy Special Forces, Solution to Benue Killings - Misau

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evelyn Usman

Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isah Misau, weekend in Lagos, said the Navy Special Forces was the needed solution to the killings in Benue State, even as he announced plan by the committee to propose the adoption of Special Forces before the general House.

Misau spoke during an oversight visit of members of the committee to the Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy and other units and formations under it.

The Navy Special Forces, known as Special Boat Service, SBS, are a team of small and highly trained personnel meant for special operations that are conducted in hostile and politically sensitive environment.

It is predominantly focused on littoral and riverine operations, including reconnaissance and surveillance, as well as covert operations in advance of an amphibious assault.

The SBS as gathered, had trained the Nigerian Army tactical warfare, the Ghanian forces and the Marine Police.

Speaking with journalists after watching a display by the Special Forces, at SBS training ground in Ojo, Misau said: "As a committee, we have been speaking with the commander, SBS and the committee has collected some of the papers he brought from Jordan. We are interested in what he said. We were made to understand that if we have 30 of them (Special Forces) in Benue, they can solve the problem of herdsmen crisis.

We have solution for the Benue crisis in the Navy. We are having enormous challenges in the Niger Delta, Benue, Taraba, Plateau and Adamawa, but with the Special Forces I think we can achieve so much. We will put it to the leadership of the senate so that they can tell the President that the solution is at hand."

Expressing satisfaction over the level of progress in the projects inspected, Misau described it as judicious use of the 2017 budget.

Nigeria

Maritime Workers Threaten to Shut Down Ports Nationwide in Seven Days

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has threatened to withdraw all its members from the seaports nationwide if… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.