Nigeria: Navy Special Forces, Solution to Benue Killings - Misau

Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isah Misau, weekend in Lagos, said the Navy Special Forces was the needed solution to the killings in Benue State, even as he announced plan by the committee to propose the adoption of Special Forces before the general House.

Misau spoke during an oversight visit of members of the committee to the Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy and other units and formations under it.

The Navy Special Forces, known as Special Boat Service, SBS, are a team of small and highly trained personnel meant for special operations that are conducted in hostile and politically sensitive environment.

It is predominantly focused on littoral and riverine operations, including reconnaissance and surveillance, as well as covert operations in advance of an amphibious assault.

The SBS as gathered, had trained the Nigerian Army tactical warfare, the Ghanian forces and the Marine Police.

Speaking with journalists after watching a display by the Special Forces, at SBS training ground in Ojo, Misau said: "As a committee, we have been speaking with the commander, SBS and the committee has collected some of the papers he brought from Jordan. We are interested in what he said. We were made to understand that if we have 30 of them (Special Forces) in Benue, they can solve the problem of herdsmen crisis.

We have solution for the Benue crisis in the Navy. We are having enormous challenges in the Niger Delta, Benue, Taraba, Plateau and Adamawa, but with the Special Forces I think we can achieve so much. We will put it to the leadership of the senate so that they can tell the President that the solution is at hand."

Expressing satisfaction over the level of progress in the projects inspected, Misau described it as judicious use of the 2017 budget.