Nigeria: Doctors' Carelessness Spreading Lassa Fever - Govt

By Peter Okutu

The Federal Government, Saturday, blamed the spread of Lassa fever on health workers refusal to take necessary precaution, while treating patients.

Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole who stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State when he paid a courtesy call on the state Governor, David Umahi described the recent outbreak in the state which killed 4 Medical health workers as unfortunate.

According to the Minister, most doctors treat the deadly disease as if it is any other ordinary disease and do not wear protective medical apparels while treating patients.

"What is worrisome is that when doctors and healthcare workers become infected, then the country is in danger because everyone that will go and meet that doctor or nurse is at risk.

"Lass fever requires close contact between the blood of an infected person and healthcare workers looking out for him. Once you wear gloves, wear protective gown, you can't have Lassa fever. but we have discovered that doctors and nurses treat Lassa as if it is just ordinary flu or malaria, but it is not", the Minister said.

