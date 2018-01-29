Uganda: What Current Players Can Learn From Andy Mwesigwa

opinion

After having pressed pause on his topsy-turvy football career, former Cranes captain Andrew Mwesigwa popped out of near obscurity this past week to bring the curtain down on a love affair that straddled 15 years.

Putting a full stop to his eventful chapter as a football player was widely seen as predictable and lacking in subtlety, especially since Mwesigwa had recently found himself unable to stand up to the rigours of the sport. That's not to say that the idea of returning to the heady days did not hold huge appeal for Mwesigwa.

Even when he was in what can be loosely described as the Wild West, the former Cranes captain remained hopeful. He couldn't care less that it looked like he was marking his own homework when he expressed his disappointment over being overlooked during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers. Mwesigwa was far from being an inimitable force -- some would argue that he's never been one -- but he thought The Cranes backroom staff should have gotten behind a new, at least reborn, hero.

Reborn because Mwesigwa's last appearance in a Cranes jersey created such an overwhelming sense of fatalism. He hauled down Guinea's Seydouba Soumah in the most agricultural manner, conceding a penalty and red card as Uganda lost a match where avoiding defeat would have booked a ticket to the 2015 Afcon finals. Match fixing allegations were levied against Mwesigwa and a section of Cranes fans wasted no time in unleashing their pent up emotions on his house.

To understand why Mwesigwa grew so thick-skinned as Uganda prepared to face Burkina Faso in a 2017 Afcon qualifying doubleheader, you have to look at the litany of his past misdeeds. He always used to bounce back from them. After Denis Onyango saved Chris Katongo's penalty, Mwesigwa thundered his kick against the woodwork before Zambia won the marathon shootout 9-8 and with that hard-fought victory a ticket to the 2013 Afcon finals. Patrick Ochan, the other Ugandan player to blink in the shootout, was never the same after that dark moment.

Not Mwesigwa though! He regrouped and kept pulling the captain's armband on his left bicep. It could have been the thick skin, fighter in him perhaps or simply because lightning was striking twice. In September of 2005, four months after helping SC Villa win the Kagame Cup (Cecafa Club Championship) without conceding a goal, Mwesigwa had his penalty saved as Villa lost not just a shootout against Police 3-1 but also the league title. The now-retired defender shrugged off the disappointment by going on to play club football in Europe and Southeast Asia.

Mwesigwa was never greeted with a rockstar reception during his playing days yet he always kept going. Many Ugandan players of this generation could do with his distinctive mental fortitude and steadfast belief. Despite having such a limited skill set -- even for a central defender -- he kept going, raking up 78 international caps.

He also popped up with the occasional goal here and there, with Angola particularly suffering at his hands. He also pulled off a huge coup by keeping Manucho Gonçalves (then on the books of Manchester United) in his pocket and scoring for good measure as Uganda ran out 3-1 winners in 2008. A mixed bag he might have been, but Mwesigwa's longevity and judiciousness to plan for life after football (he owns a school) is what the current generation of Ugandan players should aspire to.