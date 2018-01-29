Uganda: Kitatta to Be Arraigned in Court This Week - Army

Photo: The Monitor

The patron of Boda Boda 2010, Abdallah Kitatta and his 21 co-accused will this week be produced in courts of law, the army has said.

The revelation comes after the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) released 18 other suspects on Sunday after over a week in detention.

Lt Col Deo Akiiki, the deputy UPDF spokesperson said that after screening of the 40 suspects, CMI decided to release 18 and retained the 22.

"We have released 18 suspects but 22 are still in custody to help with the investigations. They could be produced in courts of law in the course of this week," said Lt Col Akiiki.

Col Akiiki did not specify the date on which the suspects would be produced in courts of law. They have been in detention beyond the mandatory 48 hours after which a suspect in any crime should be produced in court.

Kitatta, his brother Kiwalabye Huzairu and others are being held in relation to the kidnap and murder of the late Francis Ekalungar, former accountant of Case Hospital in Kampala.

The deceased was kidnapped on January 2, 2018 and a day later police discovered his burnt body in Kajasi.

After days of investigations without headway, police said they were stuck with investigations something that prompted the army to swing into action.

First to be arrested following what the army called "credible" information was Kitatta's brother Kiwalabye.

After interrogation, the army said they saw a need to arrest more suspects hence pouncing on Kitatta and Mawa Muzamiru a driver to the Case Hospital Proprietor Dr Kato Ssebaale.

The army said during those arrests, several other people were picked up as they tried to obstruct justice.

Last week, Kitatta's wife Sumaya Ninsiima petitioned the High Court to order the Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura and other security heads to release her husband from secret detention.

In her petition, Ms Ninsiima wanted court to order the police and the army to produce her husband dead or alive.

Court is yet to set a date to hear the petition.