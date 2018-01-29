MOTISUM Group has once again come to the spotlight by organising a cricket tournament that begins today at Kawe grounds in Dar es Salaam.

Briefing the media at the company's headquarters in the city yesterday, General Manager of the company's brand Kiboko Paints, Vipul Kapur said they have stepped in to promote and popularise cricket in the areas outside the Dar es Salaam city centre.

"As you already know, football is a famous in the country with many followers, but we would also like to make cricket popular to people especially among the youth," Kapur said.

He further said cricket is a good sport that helps to promote working spirit among the players hence requested more Tanzanians to embrace it. Also, General Manager of Sayona Drinks Joshua Santhanara assured Tanzanians that cricket has potential to put the country on the world map only if they take active part through playing the sport. In his remarks, Erphard Mlyansi, the Group's Marketing Manager said the competition will be done annually as one way of making it famous to the public.

"We have been active in football for a long time but this time, we want to venture into cricket and I hope that we will succeed," Mlyansi said. Teams which will compete are Dar Tigers, New Tanzania, Dar Dare Devils, High Tech, ISK, Motisun Royals, Karnatoka Kings, Estim, Kiboko, SKIPSC, Strikers and Kiboko Friends.