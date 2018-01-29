HOLDERS Young Africans handed Azam their first season loss after coming from behind to win 2-1 in a cautious League Game held yesterday at Azam Chamazi Complex in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga's victory in one way helped Simba maintain their place at the pilot seat in the league that hits half way this weekend. The defending champions, Yanga, however, were shocked in the early minutes, when Azam netted an early goal in the 4th minute of the game. Azam took the match's lead through Shaban Idd who finished well a neat inside the box from overlapping left-back Bruce Kangwa, the ball went past Hassan Kessy and the scorer shot comfortably inside the gaping net.

The goal was a wake call for George Lwandamina's side who through Ibrahim Ajib, Obrey Chirwa and Emmanuel Martin fought hard to seek an equaliser and their efforts paid off in the 30th minute. The move was initiated by Ajib who released a long pass from the centre of the pitch and Chirwa charged into the box to meet the ball behind two Azam's defenders and scored easily past charging Ghanaian goalkeeper, Razak Abalora.

The Zambian striker who scored the lone winner when the team met last season, cancelled Azam's lead and the dream of winning at the home ground. Azam introduced in Salmin Hoza for Ghanaian striker Bernard Arthur, but things got worse for them a few minutes before the break. It was the former left-back Gadiel Michael who put Yanga on the lead with a power-packed long range shot which sailed straight into the back of the net, forcing Abalora to dive in vain. In the second half, both sides came in rejuvenated and introducing fresh legs. Azam introduced Mbaraka Yusuph and Paul Peter for Stephen Kingue and Shabban Idd respectively.

The changes helped them to create several scoring chances, none of them was fruitful. In the 81st minute Azam suffered a big blow when Salum Abubakar was given a marching order from referee Israel Nkongo after picking the second yellow card. Despite the victory Yanga are still settled at the third slot with 28 points, but the best from the match was that they ended Azam's unbeaten run.

The results favoured most the league leaders Simba who are at the top with 32 points. Simba play today under the tutelage of their newly signed Frenchman tactician, Pierre Lechantre whose presence will spice up the match. The Frenchman who had officially began to train the team on Wednesday, is looking for good results as a caretaker of the team that commands the league race with 32 points.

However, Simba fans and supporters will as well be looking to see how the Frenchman will further sharpen the squad from their earlier one left by sacked Cameroonian Joseph Omog. But Lechantre should not expect an easy win against hard fighting Majimaji as it is one of the teams that fight hard on the pitch.

Simba play Majimaji knowing the team denied Azam and Singida United in their recent matches. Both Azam and Singida are placed at the top five spot in the league table. But what motivates the Frenchman in his new club is an impressive recorded of the squad since his arrival in the club.

The team stamped a voluminous 4-0 wins over Singida United before went on punishing Kagera Sugar 2-0 at their Kaitaba home Stadium in Kagera.