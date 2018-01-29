29 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #CapeWatergate - Mokonyane Finds Her Inner Diplomat While Ramaphosa Promises to Step in

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Merten

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane determinedly stayed on message on Sunday: Cape Town's Day Zero, the date taps are set to run dry, could be avoided - if everyone sticks to the daily personal water limit of 50 litres from February. Despite the odd wobble, that remained the message when Western Cape Premier Helen Zille chose her political moment to question, again, why national government is not giving more money to the province. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, facing an ever-lengthening to-do list, may just have to dust off his negotiator's cap to stop the politicking rather than just "corral" action teams.

"We must avoid Day Zero through our behaviour. The solution does not lie in throwing money (at the water crisis), but the solutions lie in reprioritisation," said Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

Her department is doing for Cape Town, and the Western Cape, what has been done in other parts of the country where the harshest drought in living memory has threatened water supplies over the past two years. And the department is similarly supporting the Northern and Eastern Cape, particularly Nelson Mandela municipality, and Limpopo, where drought conditions continue.

For Cape Town, immediate...

South Africa

Defence Minister to Sign Agreement in South Sudan

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans is jetting off to South Sudan on Monday to sign an agreement, her… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.