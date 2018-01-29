South Africa: #CapeWatergate - Mokonyane Finds Her Inner Diplomat While Ramaphosa Promises to Step in

analysis

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane determinedly stayed on message on Sunday: Cape Town's Day Zero, the date taps are set to run dry, could be avoided - if everyone sticks to the daily personal water limit of 50 litres from February. Despite the odd wobble, that remained the message when Western Cape Premier Helen Zille chose her political moment to question, again, why national government is not giving more money to the province. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, facing an ever-lengthening to-do list, may just have to dust off his negotiator's cap to stop the politicking rather than just "corral" action teams.



"We must avoid Day Zero through our behaviour. The solution does not lie in throwing money (at the water crisis), but the solutions lie in reprioritisation," said Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

Her department is doing for Cape Town, and the Western Cape, what has been done in other parts of the country where the harshest drought in living memory has threatened water supplies over the past two years. And the department is similarly supporting the Northern and Eastern Cape, particularly Nelson Mandela municipality, and Limpopo, where drought conditions continue.

For Cape Town, immediate...