South Africa: Life Esidimeni - Horror Story Under the ANC's Watch

opinion

Who is responsible for the deaths of 143 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients? Who should be held accountable? The answer lies at the door of Luthuli House, where the ANC Deployment Committee resides - this is where the responsibility lies.

Qedani Mahlangu (Gauteng MEC for Health), Dr Barney Selebano (Head of the Department of Health) and Dr Makgabo Manamela (Head of Mental Health) were all deployed by ANC officials, supposedly according to the ANC's Through the Eye of the Needle policy document. But how could the deployment committee get it so wrong? None of these officials has shown any sense of responsibility or individual accountability for their actions. How bad can the choices made by the deployment committee be? Or was the deployment committee replaced by an emissary of the Guptas?

When Life Esidimeni was to be closed, the psychiatric patients were moved to places or homes that had not been checked and certified by a competent body, the health inspectors. No one bothered to make sure whether or not they were taken to a place that is safe for mental patients.

Who was responsible for this operation? Is it Dr Makgabo Manamela, or is it Dr Barney Selebano or the...