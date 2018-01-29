South Africa's Blitzboks failed to defend their HSBC Sydney Sevens title on Saturday as they were soundly whitewashed 29-0 by Australia in the final on Sunday.

Victory meant it was the first time that Australia have won a title on home soil in 16 years. It also meant a double day to remember for the host nation after their women's sevens side had beaten New Zealand earlier in the weekend.

The Australians lead 14-0 at halftime after a war of attrition early on with the home nation having most of the possession.

Rosko Specman came close after about five minutes into the game after a kick through from Justin Geduld saw the playmaker make a valiant attempt to corkscrew over in the corner but a great tackle by Lachlan Anderson saw Specman's boot hit the chalk as the same time he dotted down.

The dam wall had to break though and it came at the other end of the park with 44sec on the clock as Lewis Holland went over after two missed tackles by the Blitzboks.

The conversion from 'Chucky' Stannard made it 7-0 but the Aussies weren't done yet and even 20sec after the hooter they kept on attacking and this time it was Stannard who scored himself, going under the posts and converting his own try to make it 14-0.

The second half started and it was calm heads needed by South Africa but the Blitzboks looked to be trying to do too much instead of letting the ball do the work, with first Werner Kok knocking on after some great individual work and Senatla also coughed up the ball after going on his own.

With five minutes left to play it was John Porch who went over down the right after more missed tackles by the Blitzboks allowed Stannard to put a little grubber through for Porch to score.

Then it was Ben O'Donnell who went over to pretty much put the game beyond even the Blitzboks with just over three minutes to play.

Panic was creeping into the ranks of the South Africans and Cecil Afrika was forced to put the ball over his own deadball line after a 5m scrum.

With a minute to play it was game set and match as O'Donnell dotted down for his double after yet another missed tackle, this time by Senatla.

Despite their thumping in the final, the Blitzboks will top the standings as the series now moves to Hamilton, New Zealand next weekend.