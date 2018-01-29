South Africa: #CapeWatergate - 'Day Zero' Is a Political Attack On the People, Says Water Crisis Coalition

analysis

Residents representing their various communities took turns standing on the back of a white bakkie in front of the crowd and shared their stories, anger and concerns, during a protest organised by the Cape Town Water Crisis Coalition at the Cape Town Civic Centre on Sunday.



A few hundred people gathered at the Cape Town Civic Centre on Sunday afternoon with placards reading "Water for all not for profit", "No to privatisation of our water" and "Water is free". The protest was organised by the Cape Town Water Crisis Coalition, a resistance movement comprised of civil society organisations, worker organisations, faith-based groups as well as local farmers and residents.

The coalition was formed two weeks ago, and the intention of the protest was to deliver a five-page memorandum to the City of Cape Town outlining that the root of the water crisis is a "managements crisis".

Shaheed Mahomed, a committee member of the Water Crisis Coalition, said that there was a need for "organised resistance" which allowed the voices of residents in all corners of Cape Town to be heard as the city moves closer to "Day Zero" - the day which will see the reticulation...