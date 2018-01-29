Zimbabwe: Unite With the G40 Crew to Win Poll, Opposition Urged

Opposition party leaders must set aside their differences to operationalize a grand coalition which incorporates willing embattled G40 members if they are serious about giving the electorate a worthy option in this year's election, National Vendors Union Zimbabwe chairperson, Sten Zvorwadza, has said.

Zvorwadza said, as things stand, president Emmerson Mnangagwa stood a good chance of winning the election and giving his illegal government a lifeline notwithstanding his tainted past.

He claims G40 has critical knowledge on how the opposition can topple Mnangagwa and his military backed government.

"Personally, I have never liked the G40 crew fronted by (recent past ministers) Patrick Zhuwao and Jonathan Moyo," Zvorwadza said speaking during the manifesto launch of Build Zimbabwe Alliance led by Noah Manyika in Harare this Saturday.

"But it is a fact that these guys know the current regime better than all of us because they worked together. Opposition parties should work with them to remove Zanu PF."

He regretted supporting the army engineered transition resulting in another insensitive government supported by a military and police force which brags about unleashing violence on civilian vendors.

"I am among those who supported the coup. I must say I regret it. Now they are doing the same on us," he said.

Manyika said Mnangagwa is an unrepentant enemy of the people who is not embarrassed to lead a country he, together with former president Robert Mugabe, run down through greed and corruption.

"Who is the enemy to the people, those who have been beating students for demanding a better life, and those who have been parcelling the resources of this country among themselves for the past 37 years as if they were distributing deceased estate? They are the enemies and don't deserve another chance.

"Look they have appointed the minister of mines who presided over the disappearance of $15 billion. He is now the minister of the police and the question we should ask ourselves is, will he arrest himself."