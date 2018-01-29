29 January 2018

South Africa: #CapeWatergate Explainer - What Do We Know About Cape Town's Disaster Management Plan?

By Marelise Van Der Merwe

On Sunday morning, officials gathered at the Disaster Risk Management Centre in Goodwood, Cape Town, to brief media on preparations for Day Zero. This followed hot on the heels of DA leader Mmusi Maimane's launch of the #DefeatDayZero campaign in Athlone the previous week. Information is trickling in (poor choice of words, we know) bit by bit. Authorities acknowledge it's an unprecedented situation and to some extent they're shooting in the dark. But here's what we know so far.When will Day Zero come?

The date, as we know, can shift. But City officials have confirmed that it will kick in when dam levels hit 13.5%. Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said it would take approximately two weeks to shut down water systems and similarly take a couple of weeks to activate the water points and other disaster management systems, so those two processes would overlap, although preparations were already under way.

How long will it last?

Anything from a few days to three months. Officials don't know.

Is Day Zero definitely coming?

Officials are still noting that Day Zero can be pushed out by reducing consumption. The hope, said Smith, is...

