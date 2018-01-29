South Africa: From the Inside - From Hot Water to Thin Ice On the Day Zero Trajectory

opinion

We in the Western Cape have a fundamentally different approach to the role of partnerships with the private sector. Policy approaches make the difference between success or failure, and they need to be thoroughly aired, even in a crisis.

As we try to implement plans to meet the unthinkable event of a major metro running out of water, there are inspiring and disheartening moments; times when catastrophe seems inevitable, and times when one is confident of pulling through.

The most difficult challenge to manage is the avalanche of advice and admonition that lands on my desk each day.

The question for a non-expert like me is: who should I listen to? Who has the best, most honest, most accurate advice? And how do I weigh up the validity of contradictory information? How do I foresee unintended consequences?

I am used to evaluating these questions. But never before have the answers mattered so much. Never before have my decisions potentially meant the difference between successful adaptation and catastrophe for millions of people.

This is where the quality of professionals, in their capacity as government officials, really matters. And I am pleased to say there are excellent professionals in all three spheres...