Photo: The Independent

Inside the 600MW Karuma power dam, which is expected to be commissioned this December.

analysis

Kampala — On the face of it, Uganda's sole national electricity distributor, Umeme Ltd, has a stronghold on the sector. It has seven more years on its concession, has recently posted stellar financial and operational performance, and - with workers' pension fund NSSF as the majority shareholder - is largely a company with conc Ugandan flavors.

So why has the renewal of its concession become a hot fighting topic in the corridors of its head office in Kampala, Ministry of Finance and State House?

Apparently, after years of focusing on increasing electricity generation capacity, the government is now desperately looking at how to transmit and distribute the power expected from the new 600 MW Karuma and the 183 MW Isimba.

The two dams are expected to be commissioned in December and August respectively. And the new power must find where to go profitably or else the projects risk becoming white elephants.

An official at the Finance Ministry intimated to The Independent that the plans for distribution of the new power are already behind schedule.

Although the urgent need to find means of transmission and distribution of the new power is clear, the choice of who will implement it is less clear. Umeme wants the deal because it would mean a doubling of its business.

In fact, Umeme has over the years invested $500 million to show readiness for this moment. It has also already carried out studies which indicate that it needs to invest between $1.4billion and 2 $ billion.

But for it to get the new deal, it says, its concession must be extended from expiring in 2025 as per the 2005 concession. And its arguments make sense - from a purely business perspective.

A sector insider told The Independent that for every dollar spent on generating a unit of power, another dollar is required to transmit and distribute it. Government estimates that some $3 billion is required to transmit and distribute the new power being generated. While transmission requires 30 percent of this, distribution requires a whopping 70 percent.

The power distributor says, if the billions of dollars it needs to raise and invest into the network to distribute the new power are to be recovered within the remaining seven years, the lenders will be very expensive. The more practical way would be for it to raise funds to be recovered over 15 years. However, even this has a catch - no lender would be ready to lend Umeme money to be recovered over 15 years if it has only a seven year concession. It must table a 15 year concession, at least.

Luckily for Umeme, officials at Ministry of Finance appear to agree with its argument. But they also have strict instructions from President Yoweri Museveni--to ensure that any new deals result in cuts in the cost of power to consumers; especially industrialists.

That is where the overseers of the Umeme concession, the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (UEDCL) come in with what they say is a proposal that could easily guarantee the lower tariffs Museveni wants. Instead of Umeme, UEDCL says, the government should invest in the distribution network.

Clearly, judging by correspondence coming out of UEDCL which leased Umeme the concession, it appears not everyone is impressed.

UEDCL's managing director, Joseph Katera, last December wrote to Secretary to the Treasury, Keith Muhakanizi laying out options for financing the distribution network.

In summary, Katera noted that it was more affordable for government to invest in the network than for Umeme to do the same.

UEDCL appears to have got inspiration from generator UEGCL, which wrestled control of the construction of Karuma and Isimba and is angling to wrestle the control of Nalubale and Kiira dams from Eskom and become the dominant power generator.

Already, UEGCL is pushing for a take-it-all deal on Karuma and Isimba power, akin to what that government awarded the proprietors of the 250 MW Bujagali power in order to be in position to make them profitable ventures.

Under this arrangement, the government would pay for all the generation capacity of the dams. This means all the 250 MW from Bujagali, plus Karuma and Isimba 783 MWs.

But UEDCL might not be as lucky as UEGCL because officials at Finance, it appears, are not overly enthusiastic about the proposal that involves government raising more money - through borrowing. They are more inclined to support the option in which Umeme invests its own money and carries on the status quo.

Finance officials point out that these dams have been constructed using borrowed money--over $2billion from China's Exim Bank, which needs to be paid back before more debt is pumped into the sector. That is why focus is more on ensuring government or specifically, UEGCL, pays back by being able to sell the power.

For that to happen, the distribution network needs to be overhauled but not by accumulating more debt, officials say.

As the jostling continues, insiders say Museveni has added his voice to these discussions - in support of Umeme.

In mid-December at a meeting with investors and government officials, Museveni reportedly urged authorities involved to fast-track the renewal of Umeme's concession.

Despite Museveni's green light, however, Umeme must wait until negotiations are concluded amongst the distributor and officials at the Energy Ministry, the UEDCL, Electricity Regulatory Authority and Finance Ministry.

At the heart of these negotiations are the two sticking issues--how to raise some $ 3 billion required for investment in distribution and how to review terms of major players in the power sector including Umeme in order to bring down the costs of power.

Even as these discussions go on, insiders say, Umeme appears to have an upper hand. For one, it already operates the concession, is increasingly seen as a Ugandan company--the NSSF is the majority shareholder with 23 percent shares.

But mostly, the company is seen as the government's best bet as far as raising billions of dollars required to be invested into the distribution network, badly needed ahead of the commissioning of new power plants that are expected to more than double Uganda's generation capacity.

Impressive numbers

At the moment, the country's electricity installed capacity stands at about 850MW, with Bujagali Energy Limited alone generating 250MW and the rest by Kiira, Nalubale and other small power stations. An additional 718 MWs stands to bring the total to 1468 MWs.

Umeme projects that in 2018, the demand will be 877MW and will have hit 1, 364MW by 2021.

On its part, government projects that new demand from projects like the Standard Gauge Railway, Namanve Industrial Park, the mining sector among others, could come up to 1, 630MW. This would be in addition to existing demand, which is easily about 2, 500MW.

Although some remain skeptical about the numbers, insiders say, jostling for the distribution deal shows how lucrative the sector is becoming.

Umeme today also appears more confident and is fronting its performance as it garners for a renewal. As of last year, the company had increased connections to 1, 064,547, reduced energy losses to 17.5 per cent and increased collections to 99.9 per cent.

The only huddle for Umeme appears to be Museveni's determination to reduce the cost of electricity for consumers. Museveni already has been firmly pushing for cuts from Umeme on Bujagali power and is unlikely to be swayed.

He has directed officials at Finance to negotiate with lenders of Bujagali investors to extend the loan repayment period and a tax waiver as a measure to bring down the cost of electricity.

Museveni, according to sources, wants the US$900 million loan facility, which was to be paid by 2023, to be extended by 15 years. He has also offered a tax waiver over the same period if the tariffs come down.

On Umeme's part, President Museveni and his technocrats at Finance want Umeme to cut Return on Investment (ROI) from 20 to 12 percent. Umeme has been pushing to keep it at least 15 percent, insiders say. They believe the two parties might settle for a middle point.

Those against the 20 percent ROI say it was premised on the risk profile of the country in 2005, which has since changed.

"We are saying that Uganda is less riskier," an official at Finance told The Independent.

Indeed, in 2005, the situation was very different. At the time, when government decided to unbundle Uganda Electricity Board (UEB) into three separate entities to manage electricity generation, transmission and distribution, it hired an international company called Fieldstone Private Capital Group Limited to help handle the matter.

Two years later, government put out a tender for generation and distribution concessions.

Five companies expressed interest and came to Uganda to do a due diligence on the sector. After studying the obtaining circumstances, all of them pulled out without submitting a bid.

Part of the problem was that Uganda's electricity tariff was being deliberately kept low by government subsidies and had remained unchanged from 1993 to 2002. It was far below the actual cost of generating, transmitting, and distributing electricity.

Besides rampant power thefts, defaulters had also shot nontechnical losses through the roof. The situation was compounded by the fact that UEB had spent decades without properly investing in improving the distribution network, which led to high technical losses.

The Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC), which would later acquire the distribution concession, raised these issues noting that if they were addressed, they could bid.

The negotiations between government on one hand and CDC and Eskom, which later took up the generation concession, on the other, lasted three years.

Government promised to protect the investor from regulatory and political risks and the concession was designed by escalating the penalties government would pay in case of a breach.

CDC and Eskom feared that if anyone attempted to increase the tariff, especially at a steep rate, it would cause thefts, defaults and illegal connections.

The concession made it clear the tariff would not raise more than 10% in any given year and not more than 20% in any three consecutive years.

But even after government had agreed to these demands, Umeme was reluctant to join and asked for an 18 months concession as a trial run to see whether government would honor its word.

They agreed to invest a nonrefundable $5m in these 18 months. Five months to the end of that period, in March 2005, power supply declined by 50 percent due to low water levels in Lake Victoria. This forced government to bring in thermal generators, which escalated the cost of electricity and increased the cost of subsidies.

Amidst these financially crippling circumstances, in less than two years, government increased the tariff by 98 percent contrary to the concession agreement.

Umeme threatened to terminate the concession, triggering negotiations. Umeme argued that such a sudden hike in the tariff was going to increase illegal connections and defaults, making it difficult for the company to reduce nontechnical losses.

Government was forced to suspend the loss reduction targets to keep Umeme involved. It is only after electricity supply constraints were eased in 2009 that ERA began to set collection and loss reduction targets.

In 2009, losses fell from 35 percent to 30 percent and in 2010 they fell to 28 percent.

Under the concession agreement, Umeme was supposed to have reduced electricity losses from 38 percent to 28 percent in the first seven years of the contract. By 2011, they had reduced them to 24 percent. They were supposed to have invested US$65m in the first seven years; they had invested $130m. They were supposed to make 60,000 new connections in the first seven years; they had made 220,000 connections. They were supposed to increase collection of revenue from 75 percent to 95 percent; they were collecting 98 percent of total electricity sold as per 2013.

Despite all this, a parliamentary committee investigated the power sector and recommended that Umeme's concession be suspended. As a result of this turbulent history, Umeme, has learnt to wear protective gear when dealing with electricity concession issues.