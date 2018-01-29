The Blitzboks are one match from a successful defence of their HSBC Sydney Sevens title after a sumptuous semi-final win over the United States in Australia on Sunday.

After an early morning (SA time) win over Kenya (17-0, with a brace from Seabelo Senatla) the Blitzboks were first to open the score against the US through Senatla again.

But there was an early twist to the game as Blitzbok playmaker Justin Geduld was yellow-carded with 3min 14sec to play in the first half.

The US quickly took advantage with a try through speedster Perry Baker and an acutely-angled conversion saw the scores level.

Fate then smiled on the Blitzboks as the US had Folau Niua yelllow-carded and with the last play of the half its as big Tim Agaba who galloped over and the conversion saw Neil Powell's side 14-7 to the good.

They took advantage of the depleted US defences immediately in the second half as Werner Kok fought his way over down the left side for his 74th World Series try.

Then followed a series of play which shows just why Sevens is so popular when, just as Baker looked certain to score he knocked on and the ball was turned over and carried downfield before breaking down once again. But from the ensuing melee, Geduld was left with an open tryline 20m out and he could have used a Zimmer Frame to get over, so much time did he have on his side.

But the Blitzboks weren't done yet and it that man Senatla who put the icing on an impressive 33-7 win.

Victory means the Blitzboks will take on the hosts who comfortably beat Argentina in the second semi-final at the Allianz Arena.