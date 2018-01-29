28 January 2018

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Basetsana Well-Beaten in Benin City

Basetsana's dreams of making the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup were blown away by Nigeria's Falconets in Benin City on Saturday.

Nigeria maintained their dominance over South Africa after thrashing them 6-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to secure their spot at the global showpiece in France later this year.

Coming into the game with a comfortable 2-0 away cushion, the Falconets put the game beyond reach for Basetsana with a 5-0 lead in the first half before wrapping it up with the final goal in the second stanza to make it 8-0 on aggregate.

It was a day of braces for Nigeria as Nduru Ndidi opened the scoring for the hosts as early as the seventh minute before wrapping up her brace just before the end of the first half.

Rashidat Ajibade who found the back of the net in South Africa also grabbed a brace with two stunning strikes in the 27th and 30th minute while the hardworking Anam Imo also got her double with a goal apiece in each half to make it 6-0 to Nigeria in their home leg fixture.

The result sees the Nigerians securing their sixth consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance at the expense of the South Africans.

Speaking after the lopsided result, Basetsana head coach, Maud Khumalo congratulated Nigeria for a job well done and wished the Falconets the best of luck in France.

'Firstly, congratulations to Nigeria on qualifying for the World Cup and we hope that they do well in representing the continent in France.

'We had a game plan but I think the early first half goals really unsettled us. We bow out of the qualifiers with our heads held high as most of these girls are teenagers who I believe have really done well to reach this stage of the qualifiers.

'It's very sad to miss out on a spot in the World Cup but we will continue working hard for the improvement of women's football,' said a disappointed Khumalo.

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup takes place between 5-24 August.

