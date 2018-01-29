Police in Matebeleland South have arrested Clemence Hove (37) for allegedly beheading his father Chibaro Nicodimus Hlupho (73) in a misunderstanding involving mangoes last Thursday.

Hlupho's murder occurred village B, Chief Jahana, Lambamai area of Fort Rixon in Matabeleland South.

According to a police report, Hove went to his father's homestead in the same village on the fateful day where he accused the now deceased Hlupho of stealing mango fruits from his homestead.

It is alleged that the murder suspect took with him a wooden stick and approached his defenseless father. Upon realising that his son had bad intentions, Hlupho is said to have asked his 17-year-old grandson Pride Hove to call for help from the neighbours.

As soon as the grandson left to seek protection from neighbours, Hlupho's son is alleged to have struck his father with the wooden stick.

The deceased's daughter-in-law Fortunate Hove (28) who was present when the incident took place screamed for help and summoned Hlupho's wife (not named).

Upon the daughter-in-law's return she found Hlupho's headless body lying in a pool of blood.

It is not known what object Hove used to behead his father after striking him with a stick.

A report was made at Rixon police station leading to Hove's arrest. Hlupho's body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) for a post-mortem.

The poverty situation in Zimbabwe is desperate as most families are surviving on one meal a day. Most children of all ages are not attending schools because parents cannot afford school fees.

With the current dry spell being experienced, cases of murder and assaults over food are expected to increase.

In Mashonaland Central, a few years ago, a man killed his 8-year-old son for stealing mice.