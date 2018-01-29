South Africa's Adin Masencamp delivered his career best performance in World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) event on Sunday, finishing runner-up to Australian Nick Squiers in the QS1,000 Flight Centre Burleigh Pro in choppy 1-1.3 metre waves at Burleigh Point in Queensland, Australia.

The 18-year-old from Strand in the Western Cape was the form surfer on the final day, posting eight and nine point rides (out of 10) in each of his five heats, including one of the highest heat totals of the event - 18.15 (out of 20) - to defeat defending Burleigh Pro champ Oney Anwar (IND) in their semi-final duel.

Masencamp couldn't find the waves he needed to overcome Squiers in the finale but will leave Burleigh proud to have reached his first QS Final. He pocketed R15,000 and 750 precious rankings points, which sees him jump to No. 17 on the latest QS leaderboard.

'This has been an amazing experience for me,' Masencamp said. 'I was in an amazing rhythm all day but sort of lost it in the final which was a shame. Nick (Squiers) is such an amazing surfer and deserves the win. My focus this year is to move up the seed list so to get a final this early in the season is amazing.'

Thirty-six-year-old Squiers from the NSW South Coast has been hunting for a QS win since he took out the Carve Pro Maroubra in 2016. Despite a painful blue-bottle sting while paddling out for the final, the powerful natural-footer posted a winning heat total of 17.40 and ran away with the win.

'It's been a little while between wins so it feels really good to be back on the podium,' Squires said. 'It was great that the waves showed up here at Burleigh, it was pretty much pumping by the end of the day. My seed has dropped a bit in the last few years so to start this season off with a win is great for the confidence.'

The Flight Centre Burleigh Pro women's event was won by Kobie Enright (AUS) who outpointed Sara Wakita (JPN) in the final to claim back-to-back QS victories after her victory in Maroubra last weekend.