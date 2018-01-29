Nigeria: Ethiopia - Kagame Takes Over As AU Chairman

Addis Ababa — Rwandan President Paul Kagame yesterday took over from President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea as chairman of the African Union.

The handover ceremony took place at the Nelson Mandela Hall of the African Union Commission Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during the opening of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the AU.

In his acceptance speech, Kagame said Africa was running out of time, urging the AU leaders to save the continent from permanent deprivation.

"We must create a single continental market, integrate our infrastructure and infuse pur economies with technology. No country or region can manage on its own. We have to be functional and we have to stay together.

"The financial and institutional reforms of the African Union derives all of its urgency from these realities. Fortunately, Africa has assets and strengths to build on, starting with this organization and its tangible commitment to unity," he said.

The new AU chairman said young Africans, as professionals, have a role to play, stressing that women, in particular, must be unreservedly accorded their full rights and roles.