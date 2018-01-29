29 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ethiopia - Kagame Takes Over As AU Chairman

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isiaka Wakili

Addis Ababa — Rwandan President Paul Kagame yesterday took over from President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea as chairman of the African Union.

The handover ceremony took place at the Nelson Mandela Hall of the African Union Commission Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during the opening of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the AU.

In his acceptance speech, Kagame said Africa was running out of time, urging the AU leaders to save the continent from permanent deprivation.

"We must create a single continental market, integrate our infrastructure and infuse pur economies with technology. No country or region can manage on its own. We have to be functional and we have to stay together.

"The financial and institutional reforms of the African Union derives all of its urgency from these realities. Fortunately, Africa has assets and strengths to build on, starting with this organization and its tangible commitment to unity," he said.

The new AU chairman said young Africans, as professionals, have a role to play, stressing that women, in particular, must be unreservedly accorded their full rights and roles.

Nigeria

Maritime Workers Threaten to Shut Down Ports Nationwide in Seven Days

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has threatened to withdraw all its members from the seaports nationwide if… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.