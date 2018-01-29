Uganda: Auditor General Lists Weak Government Departments

Photo: The Independent

The Nalubaale hydro power dam.

Kampala — The 2017 Auditor General's (AG) report is out. And its findings and recommendations for the year ended June 30, 2017 expose weaknesses in many government departments.

Uganda Revenue Authority, the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS), Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Public Service, Ministry of Lands, public universities, the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Ltd (UEGCL), district local governments and more are mentioned.

The weaknesses noted include corruption, poor planning, and poor budget performance, failure to hit targets, unapproved expenditure, and more.

The cases listed have caused problems like low absorption capacity of funds, poor accountability, poor corporate governance, low tax remittances, increasing domestic arrears, offering wrong investment incentives, staff shortage in government and more.

Following the release of the report, the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) plans to start conducting hearings on the AG report next month.

Coming at a time when the budget making cycle has just turned a mid-cycle corner, there are also questions about whether the AG's recommendations on the listed weak government departments can be fixed in the 2018/19 budget.

Part of the fear is that similar issues keep recurring annually in the AG reports and are not addressed, leading some expert observers to cast doubt on the government's commitment to fix them.

Take the case of the upward trend curve for domestic arrears - the money that the government has failed to pay to businesses that supplied it goods and services, civil servants who have retired and are not getting their pensions and those in service but not earning salary, and of complainants against the government who have won court awards.

The AG notes that in just three years, the unpaid arrears have swollen from Shs1.3 trillion in 2014/15 to Shs2.2 trillion in 2015/16 and Shs2.9trillion in 2016/17. The AG says the situation is getting beyond manageable levels.

For example, although the domestic arrears were at Shs2.7trillion at the time the 2017/18 budget was drawn up, the government only allocates Shs300 billion to service the debt. That meant that Shs2.4trillion or 90% of domestic arrears were rolled over to the next year and new debt piled on.

But the AG notes another problem. About Shs1.1 trillion or about 50% of the debts were not got through proper channels. Many were got outside the budget approved by Parliament. Cumulatively, over Shs81 billion was acquired in this way. In some case, government departments, such as public universities, increase the salaries of their staff without matching resources. The AG says this happens because of weak and ineffective control systems at the Ministry of Finance, including early closure of the Integrated Finance Management System (IFMS).

However, even after the ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) incur the debts, the government sometimes does not make any effort to pay it - leading to unsustainable increase in arrears.

The AG notes that in FY2016/17, there was no budget provision for paying Shs87 billion arrears. The AG warns that failure to budget could lead to diversion of funds from service provision to settling debt.

The AG says failure by the Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development (MoFPED) to release money as planned has led to poor service delivery. Up to 38 entities which had a total approved budget of Shs3.9 trillion, only got Shs 3.4 trillion. Generally, out of the planned expenditure of Shs19.5 trillion, only Shs17.6 trillion was released.

Tax issues

The AG notes that the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is performing quite well and collecting up to 96% of planned tax revenue and non-tax revenue (NTR) in the period under review.

But the AG says this is possibly because URA has very low targets; especially regarding NTR which more than doubled the set target.

The AG is also concerned about tax exemptions offered to investors. The report notes that there are no clear guidelines on why some investors get exemptions and others are denied, especially within the same investment sector.

The AG also notes that there is no follow-up to assess whether investors create the jobs and economic benefits they claim the tax holiday would enable them to.

Instead, the AG warns, tax exemptions might lead to industrial distortions or even encourage unscrupulous companies to close shop at the expiry of the tax holiday and register new investments for consideration for fresh tax exemption.

The AG says during the financial year, the country lost revenue ranging from US$3.39 million to US$ 16.95 million in royalties from the undeclared gold exports and imports- the second year in a row it happens. Now the AG wants government to expedite recovery of the prescribed royalties.

Project management

The AG notes that the government needs to supervise contractors to avoid wastage of funds. The report notes the case of Shs6billion that was borrowed for construction of 14 bridges in Northern Uganda but was not used and was instead returned to the lender - Islamic Development Bank.

The report also reported that NAADS paid Shs1.4trillion to two lead agencies in the districts of Kisoro and Kanungu to provide extension services to farmers but all the farmers interviewed indicated that no extension services were provided during the planning period.

The AG advises Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) to closely monitor and supervise the works on the 183MW Isimba dam after it emerged that the dam's supervisors were not doing a good job. He said that failure to tame anomalies may lead to high maintenance costs for the projects. He also advised management of UEGCL to enforce compliance to the Concession and Assignment Agreement (CAA) for Nalubale and Kiira Hydro Power Complex which had non-repair works at two turbines, ASR cracks on Nalubale dam and the Power house.

Public service staff

The AG also noted and advised on a review of the approved staffing structures of seven government entities where he found a total of 38,572 vacant posts. These included key staffing posts like Deputy Solicitor General, Director Civil Litigation, Principal State Attorney in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. The biggest shortfall in the staffing out of the seven entities was in the Uganda Police Force (UPF) with a staff shortage of 28,791.

Standard Gauge Railway

On the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway, the AG noted that government should ensure that the land acquisition process - which had delayed by the time of compiling the report - is expedited so as to enhance progress of the project in line with the regional partners.

He also noted that 51 entities with a budget of Shs 4.4 trillion did not have strategic plans and so it was difficult to assess their performance. He said that must be fixed.

Ministry of Lands

The AG also noted that the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development had a number of weaknesses that require redress and these include; delays in processing land registration documents ranging from 13 to 134 days contrary to the prescribed period of two to 20 days, low level of registration of land which is as low as 5% in rural areas, delay in completion of revision of land policies, laws and regulations and more.

Youth Livelihood Programme

He also reported that the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP) had recorded a Shs150 billion funding gap, representing 56.7%. He warned that inadequate funding of the programme may constrain the achievement of the intended programme objectives of improving livelihoods of the poor and unemployed youth.

Improvements made

Commenting on the AG report, Henry Musasizi, the MP for Rubanda County East who has been a member of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for seven years, described the 2017 AG report as "not worrying".

He said there has, in fact, been a general improvement in adherence to laws and policies. He cited an increase in the number of entities now producing financial reports and government programs that are being implemented in line with the National Development Plan (NDP).

Musasizi attributed the poor performance of some sectors of government to lazy public servants who do not want to put in extra work to deliver "surplus" results. He also blamed it [poor performance] on poor planning and prioritisation.

He supported the AG's recommendations on widening the tax base to collect more revenue, ensuring value for money for the YLP and Operation Wealth Creation (OWC).

He said the AG also needs to tailor their report to target outcomes by government agencies to ensure compliance and value for money.

"It is high time government started implementing the AG's recommendations without even waiting for PAC to push for them," Musasizi said.

Civil society reacts to auditor general's report

Ugandans need to politically punish people they vote into power and they fail to deliver to them the required services.

That is the view of Sebastiano Rwengabo, a research fellow at The Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE) while commenting on weaknesses in service delivery as noted in the AG report.

Rwengabo told The Independent that every financial year the AG notes irregularities in all sectors but the government has failed to fix them.

"Uganda has reached a point where the political will to do things is zero," he said, "but the technical will is there," he added.

For higher offices, like the Presidency, he said that it takes the will of the President himself and those around him to do things differently and in the right way.

"If political leaders don't have that we are in trouble," he said.

Rwengabo said that there is need to enforce the standards and legal framework for government services to yield results.

He said that the government needs to identify hardworking civil servants and place them in key struggling agencies so they can revamp them and "signal to others that things can work."

He was particularly concerned about land, and said that Civil Society needs to come out strongly and advocate for fair laws and policies on land.

Jane Nalunga, the country director for Southern and Eastern African Trade, Information and Negotiations Institute (SEATINI), was concerned about the lack of policy for tax incentives. She told The Independent that the government needs to penalise investors who breach contracts they sign with government at the time of getting an incentive. She said carefully thought about incentives - tax, land, credit and more - have capacity to attract foreign direct investment and boost economic growth.

The list

NAADS (corruption),

Ministry of Finance (domestic arrears, funding shortages)

Public universities (unapproved salaries)

Local governments (low absorption),

URA (tax exemption follow-up, low targets, missed royalties gold)

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development (land registration)

Youth Livelihood Programme ( Shs150 billion funding gap)

Public service (staffing gaps)

UEGCL (dams supervision)