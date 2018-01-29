Nigeria: Dust Haze Conditions to Persist Over the Country - Nimet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted a dust haze condition with horizontal visibility range of one to three kilometres over the central states of the country today.

NiMet's Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 26 to 35 and 11 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Southern States would experience dust haze condition in horizontal visibility range of one to three kilometres over the Inland cities with partly cloudy skies over Lagos, Yenegoa, Calabar, Eket and Portharcourt.

It also predicted a dust haze morning over the coastal cities with hazy conditions over the rest of the coastal cities in the afternoon and evening hours.

The forecast said Southern states would experience day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 35 and 17 to 23 degrees respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience thick dust haze with day and night temperature values in the ranges of 25 to 30 and 10 to 17 degrees Celsius respectively.

"There are indications for deterioration in horizontal visibility over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours," NiMet predicted.

