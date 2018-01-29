Kenya: Bring It On! Nasa Supporters Dare Police Boss Koome

Photo: Ondari Ogega/Daily Nation

Nasa leader Raila Odinga addresses his supporters at the Homa Bay stadium in Homa Bay County on January 27, 2018.

Supporters of Nasa have sent a series of messages to Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome ahead of the planned swearing in of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka on Tuesday.

This is in response to Koome's statement barring members of the public from accessing the park on the planned day of the swearing in.

The police boss has further warned that any attempts on the contrary will be met with the full force of the law.

But Nasa supporters have descended on the police boss even using his earlier advice to Nairobians to "walk in groups" to avoid falling victim to muggers in the city.

Angry Kenyans online went on to advice the police boss to use the water trucks to fight fire as opposed to countering Nasa supporters.

We are IRONED LIKE A LION IN ZION Koome we will swear in the legitimate president tomorrow trust me #LiweLiwalo #LangataFire

-- mtukatuni (@mtukatuni) January 29, 2018

Someone tell Nairobi police commandant Japhet Koome that NASA supporters will be walking into Uhuru park in groups to avoid the criminal gangs just as he had advised.#Liweliwalo

-- Erick Midila (@Erick_Midila) January 29, 2018

@JubileePartyK should know better. Justice anywhere across the world has always been founded on blood. So Koome thinks threatening us with bullets will work. Tomorrow we create a new dawn, a new chapter. #LiweLiwalo #RailaSwearingIn #DemocracyOrChaos

-- Thomas Sankara (@B_Venton) January 29, 2018

Koome is another sycophant who doesn't understand what police are supposed to do. Instead of cannons going to extinguish fire in Langata, they are busy loading with pepper water. One day even the those with guns will fall, and people will take the course. Its now

-- J o h n i e (@JohnieMuiah) January 29, 2018

All police crowd management trucks carry a lot of water spraying innocent Kenyans welcoming Raila and Koome puts them standby for Tuesday but not helping helpless people to put out fire

-- GeorgeMoraraMomanyi (@gmoraramo) January 29, 2018