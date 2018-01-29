Anxiety has gripped western Kenya ahead of Tuesday's planned swearing-in of Nasa leader Raila Odinga and his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka.

The two leaders insist that they won the presidential election last year and have vowed to take the oath of office as the "peoples' president" and deputy, respectively.

At the Peoples' Assembly meeting of Luo Nyanza leaders in Homa Bay County on Saturday, Mr Odinga delivered a moving Dholuo proverbial speech that sent shock waves among his supporters.

SACRIFICE

He said: "Jothurwa, chon ne nitiere diere moro mane oro maduong' obiro e piny. Jodongo nene ochokore ma odhi ka ajuoga. Ajuoga ne ogoyo gagi kod bilo ma gagi ne omako nyako moro. Then ajuogano okonogi ni mondo koth ochue, nyaka gikaw nyako moro matin ma terne nyang' e pii mondo ocham. Jodongo kane odok, negi manyo nyako mane gagi omakono. Nyako no ne iluongo ni Waganda. Nyakoni kane okon wachni, ne ogone jonyuolne oriti basto owuok awuoka kende ma okorito mondo otere ne nyang'."

(My kinsmen, a long time ago there was drought. Elders gathered and went to seek a witchdoctor's advice as their cattle were dying. The witchdoctor said that for the village to have rainfall, a woman called Waganda had to be sacrificed. She had to be taken to the lake to be devoured by a crocodile. The elders then approached the woman and she informed her parents. She bid them goodbye then went to the lake on her own volition.)

Pointing at himself in an apparent reference to the heroine of the story, Mr Odinga said on Tuesday he will go to the lake.

VIOLENCE

Nasa supporters, who have widely shared the speech on social media, were worried about the aftermath of the ceremony.

In Migori County, some residents said they will remain indoors and follow the event on television "as we fear there could be chaos".

Mrs Pamela Anyango, who works with a local non-governmental organisation, said:

"We fear police brutality that might follow celebrations by youth in the streets and we do not know how the national government will react to the Uhuru Park events."

She expressed fears that the day could be a "bag of pleasant and tragic events in equal measure".

SAFETY

Some residents are stocking up on foodstuffs in their homes.

"It might mark the beginning of a long-drawn out political stand-off that might affect supply of foodstuffs; that's why I am taking precautions," Mr Martin Odiwuor, a retired civil servant, said.

Traders said they will close their businesses for fear of violence.

"I have directed my workers not to come to work on that day," a trader, Mr Ajmal Shah, said.

"The government might attempt to arrest the Nasa luminaries and that will definitely compromise security."

DIALOGUE

However, Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, who has been pushing for dialogue between Mr Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, appealed to the President to let Nasa proceed with its event to avert chaos -- and ensure mediation later to save the country.

Speaking in Khwisero during the burial of his relative Mzee Gideon Andenga on Sunday, Mr Atwoli said:

"We don't want the country to degenerate into chaos because of confrontations between opposition supporters and security personnel deployed to stop the swearing-in of Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka."

CRITICISM

The trade union leader pleaded with President Kenyatta to engage in dialogue with the opposition regarding its demands for electoral reforms for the sake of peace and unity in the country.

Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit however opposed the swearing-in, insisting that it is likely to cause a state of anxiety and unrest.

Jubilee leaders in Gusiiland termed the controversial swearing-in as "impotent and lacking merit".

MPs Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango, Nyamira) and Richard Tongi (Nyaribari Chache, Kisii) said it Is doomed, and of no political benefit to Kenyans.

"We already have a government, anything else is an exercise in futility," Mr Nyamoko told the Nation om phone.

NULLIFIED

He said Mr Odinga successfully had the August 8 poll results nullified by the Supreme Court and could not use them as a "legitimate claim for his swearing-in".

Mr Tongi said Kenya has a duly recognised government and the swearing-in would be a sham.

"Odinga must respect the Constitution, which he himself championed."

Reports by Justus Ochieng', Benson Amadala, Elisha Otieno, Magati Obebo and Shaban Makokha