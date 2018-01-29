Kenya: Hotel Owners Feel Pinch of Biting Water Shortage

More than one million people in Mombasa and Kilifi counties have been hit by water shortage following power disconnection at Baricho Water station more than one week ago.

On Sunday, Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Kilifi County branch warned that more than 40 hotels in Malindi and Watamu might be shut if water supply was not restored in the next few days.

On January 19, the Kenya Power cut electricity supply at Baricho Water Works in Kilifi County after the Coast Water Services Board (CWSB) failed to clear a bill of Sh60 million.

WATER SUPPLY

As a result, about 1.5 million Mombasa and Kilifi County residents, as well as hotels, hospitals, schools and factories have been hit by water shortage.

The Baricho station is the major source of water at the Coast as it generates 90 million litres a day.

Of the 90 million litres, CWSB supplies 40 million litres to Mombasa Water Supply and Sanitation Company Ltd while the rest is distributed to Malindi and Kilifi water companies.

The public water companies then supply the commodity to consumers in Malindi, Watamu, Kilifi and Mtwapa in Kilifi County and parts of Mombasa north.

ARREARS

CWSB Chief Executive Officer Jacob Torutt on Sunday said CWSB was unable to clear the bill due to failure by water companies in the counties of Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Taita-Taveta to pay water bill arrears amounting to Sh3 billion.

"Arrears kept on piling up before and after devolution, as the companies failed to pay the bills in full," he said.

Mr Torutt urged the county governments to help the water firms raise the Sh60 million so that electricity could be reconnected.

Kenya Power Coast regional manager Hezekiah Mwalwala said non-payment of bills had affected its finances since it must also pay bills to KenGen and other electricity generating companies.

HOLIDAYMAKERS

KAHC Kilifi County branch vice-chairman Philemon Mwavala said the week-long acute shortage has paralysed services in hotels.

"A hotel consumes more than 50,000 litres of water a day. Since the water shortage, we are spending Sh150,000 per day on purchase of water from private firms," he said.

He added: "It is appalling that the crisis is coming at a time when hotels in Watamu have an average occupancy of 80 per cent, with a majority of the holidaymakers being foreigners."

Mr Daniel Mwita, the resident manager of Garoda Beach Resort in Watamu, said the hotel had for the past eight days spent more than Sh1 million on buying water.

KAHC Coast branch executive officer Sam Ikwaye appealed to the government to address the crisis.