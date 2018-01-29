South Africa: Defence Minister to Sign Agreement in South Sudan

Photo: Government Communication and Information System

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans is jetting off to South Sudan on Monday to sign an agreement, her department said.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to meet her counterpart, Lieutenant-General Kuol Manyang Juuk to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on co-operation in the field of defence between the governments of South Africa and South Sudan.

"The MOU is a product of long existing bilateral relations between the two countries dating back to the liberation struggles and South Sudan's independence, in which South Africa played a critical role," spokesperson Joy Peter said.

"It is intended that the MOU will facilitate better relations between the two countries, enhance security sector reforms as well as ensure peace and stability in South Sudan."

The South Sudan Defence Force integrated the Sudanese People's Liberation Army, but has been implicated in some attacks on aid workers.

The meeting will be in the capital, Juba.

News24