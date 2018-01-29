29 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Defence Minister to Sign Agreement in South Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Government Communication and Information System
Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans is jetting off to South Sudan on Monday to sign an agreement, her department said.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to meet her counterpart, Lieutenant-General Kuol Manyang Juuk to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on co-operation in the field of defence between the governments of South Africa and South Sudan.

"The MOU is a product of long existing bilateral relations between the two countries dating back to the liberation struggles and South Sudan's independence, in which South Africa played a critical role," spokesperson Joy Peter said.

"It is intended that the MOU will facilitate better relations between the two countries, enhance security sector reforms as well as ensure peace and stability in South Sudan."

The South Sudan Defence Force integrated the Sudanese People's Liberation Army, but has been implicated in some attacks on aid workers.

The meeting will be in the capital, Juba.

News24

South Africa

Opposition to Open Missing Persons Case for 62 Missing Patients

The DA's Jack Bloom is on Monday expected to open a missing persons case at the Johannesburg Central Police Station to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.