Photo: The Herald

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai (file photo).

MDC War Veterans Activists Association members, MDC Alliance members, bishops and pastors from different church denominations held a healing prayer session for ailing Morgan Tsvangirai at Harvest House in Harare on Friday.

Tsvangirai has been unwell for quite some time and has been in and out of Zimbabwe seeking treatment after being diagnosed with colon cancer last year.

The MDC-T President and MDC Alliance leader is currently in South Africa where he is under doctors' care.

The prayer meeting came on the day reports said the former prime minister's family wanted him to be transferred to Germany for further treatment.

Leading the prayer meeting, Pastor Lawrence Berejena urged MDC members to reject corruption and emulate Tsvangirai's leadership qualities.

"We are gathered here today for one purpose. We are here for a living testimony. Our Lord, the Lord for Morgan Tsvangirai should deliver and heal him. We all know that Tsvangirai is suffering from cancer but the Lord will certainly deliver this man," said Berejena.

The Pastor commended Tsvangirai for proving to Zimbabweans that leaders are not to be feared.

"In 1999, Tsvangirai showed people the way. He walked with Zimbabweans except a few cowards who remained behind. Tsvangirai gave us a vision that will live within every one of us.

"You are aware that most of the leaders have visited prophets because they are searching for grace. We should all continue praying for the grace but, also remembering where we came from with Morgan Tsvangirai.

"Even after the vote was stolen from him in 2008, he did not give up. This country does not need to be governed by corrupt leaders anymore. We need Morgan to lead this country," added Berejena.