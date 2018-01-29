Uganda: NWSC to Construct Training Institute

National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) management has said it has secured approval from its board to begin constructing its own institute to train staff in water related courses.

Speaking at a press conference last week, Dr. Silver Mugisha the NWSC Managing Director said as they embark on their second corporate plan running from 2018-2021, high on the agenda is bringing on board innovations tailored towards aligning staff competences to the Corporation's business.

"We want managers who understand the technical, financial and commercial aspects of the water business. We have been concentrating on vocational education for technical level staff," he said, explaining that with the new institute, they want to strengthen their curriculum which they have been offering at the International Resource Center in Bugolobi by introducing online courses.

"We have engineers who do not understand the financial aspects of our business and have staff handling our finances who do not understand the engineering side of our business," he said, adding that with the new institute to be constructed in Mbuya, these are areas where they want to strengthen the knowledge of their staff so that they are well conversant with what they are dealing with.

He added that other innovations they intend to introduce include; assembling their prepaid water meters by developing the software which can mounted on the meters so as to cut costs of importing the meters and paying for the software.

They also intend to start producing charcoal from the sewerage sludge which is cleaner and environmental friendly rather than depending on wood fuel.

He added that they have already secured partners who are ready to work with them to produce the charcoal.

They also intend to eliminate theft of their water from fire hydrants where businessmen pretending to be fire-fighters collect water from their hydrants and go and sell them claiming to be fetching water to put off fires