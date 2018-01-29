Kenya: Nairobi County Joins Rwandans in Umuganda Cleaning Exercise

As part of activities to mark 24th Heroes Day anniversary, Rwanda High Commission to Kenya in partnership with Nairobi City County organized and carried out general cleaning exercise commonly known as "Umuganda" among Rwandans.

The exercise took place around embassy premises along Limuru road in Gigiri this morning.

The exercise brought together over 200 participants, among them officials from Rwanda mission to Kenya, Nairobi County Government Officials, Rwandans Living in Nairobi and their friends.

Speaking to reporters after the exercise, the Rwandan High Commissioner to Kenya, Ambassador James Kimonyo, thanked Nairobi City County for providing logistical support for the activity.

He also welcomed the participation of officials from the County together with Rwandans living in Nairobi who turned up for the important call.

"We are happy to continue this national exercise with Rwandans living here in Nairobi but most importantly we have agreed with County Government that this exercise can only be a success if it's done in partnership with the County Government administration, said Kimonyo.

Th Assistant Director in charge of Environment at the city government, David Makori, who represented the Governor of Nairobi County Mike Mbuvi Sonko, thanked the High Commission for organizing the important exercise.

"The City Government is ready to work with the Rwanda High Commission to make our city clean and more importantly on solid waste management since you have shown to the rest of the World and Africa how it is done," said Makori.

He conveyed a goodwill message from Governor Sonko who was away attending a crucial City Government budget meeting.

"The governor is glad to be associated with the Umuganda cleaning exercise and has committed to working with partners to help bring back Nairobi to its lost glory as a green city in the sun," he said.

Makori announced that every month, the City Government will have a theme on the environment and will mobilize the whole Nairobi populace to participate in the joint community cleaning exercise as part of sensitizing Nairobians on environmental management.

"Our secret has been in mindset change as a result of strict enforcement practice in our country," said Ambassador Kimonyo who was quick to recall that Rwanda was in the same state as Kenya some years ago and that it is possible for Kenya to be green as well.

"I am very happy to be part of this. I didn't have to stay at home because while others are here to do something important like this and I will not miss any other Umuganda unless I am in school," said a delighted ten-year-old Lorna Nshuti who accompanied her brother at the exercise.