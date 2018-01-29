27 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenyan Sports Fraternity 'Celebrates' Wario's Exit

By Cellestine Olilo

Hassan Wario's lacklustre tenure as Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and the Arts came to an end on Friday as President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Rashid Mohammed in his stead.

The little-known Mohammed will now head the ministry that has been named Ministry of Sports and Heritage, as Wario (above) takes up a new role as Kenya's ambassador to Austria.

Wario's exit was received with optimism by the sports fraternity that was regularly rattled by his inability to make key decisions and to lead.

GOOD RIDDANCE

"Good riddance. Wario never understood sports and he never bothered to understand us as sports administrators. I hope that he will perform better in his new position," said Rugby Union chairman Richard Omwela on Friday.

"We welcome Rashid with two hands. Wario had his weaknesses, but he could have performed better. We will, however, remember him for establishing the Anti-doping Association of Kenya. I think that is the only thing he succeeded in," said Athletic Kenya Nairobi region chairman Barnabas Korir.

Wario's five-year tenure was blighted mainly by the Rio Olympic Games fiasco. Athletes were poorly handled and funds misappropriated leading to an investigation by a government appointed committee.

No one has been brought to book to date despite the committee handing its findings to President Kenyatta.

