Tanzania: Police Kill Two Suspected Bandits, Poachers in Katavi

Mpanda — A gun battle between police and five people - suspected to be bandits and poachers, left two people dead here at the weekend, police have said.

The Katavi Regional Police Commander, Mr Damas Nyanda, said the incident occurred around 00:00hrs mid night at Kapalamsenga village in Tanganyika District when the police force conducted an operation in Katavi National Park.

"The search was held after we were tipped by citizens who reported that a group of criminals was conducting poaching at Katavi National Park while others were reported to be involved in armed robbery in various nearby villages," Mr Nyanda said.

During the operation, the police killed two of the suspects. The police, he said, also arrested three suspects in possession of three guns, 16 ammunitions and four pieces of ivory valued at Sh34 million.

"When they heard us coming, they started attacking us with ammunitions and we responded. The battle lasted for half an hour before we managed to kill two of them," he said.

He said the arrested bandits are held and will face criminal charges after completion of the investigations.

The Katavi National Park chief warden Mr Izumbe Msindai said the collaboration between the park rangers and police have led into the killing and arrest of members of the gang.

"Katavi national park will continue to work with villagers surrounding the park to ensure security is maintained against people's lives and wild animals," he said.