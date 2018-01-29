28 January 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Police Kill Two Suspected Bandits, Poachers in Katavi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mussa Mwangoka

Mpanda — A gun battle between police and five people - suspected to be bandits and poachers, left two people dead here at the weekend, police have said.

The Katavi Regional Police Commander, Mr Damas Nyanda, said the incident occurred around 00:00hrs mid night at Kapalamsenga village in Tanganyika District when the police force conducted an operation in Katavi National Park.

"The search was held after we were tipped by citizens who reported that a group of criminals was conducting poaching at Katavi National Park while others were reported to be involved in armed robbery in various nearby villages," Mr Nyanda said.

During the operation, the police killed two of the suspects. The police, he said, also arrested three suspects in possession of three guns, 16 ammunitions and four pieces of ivory valued at Sh34 million.

"When they heard us coming, they started attacking us with ammunitions and we responded. The battle lasted for half an hour before we managed to kill two of them," he said.

He said the arrested bandits are held and will face criminal charges after completion of the investigations.

The Katavi National Park chief warden Mr Izumbe Msindai said the collaboration between the park rangers and police have led into the killing and arrest of members of the gang.

"Katavi national park will continue to work with villagers surrounding the park to ensure security is maintained against people's lives and wild animals," he said.

Tanzania

Minister Orders NCAA Plot Invaders to Vacate

Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla, has ordered 83 households that were constructed on… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.