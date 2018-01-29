Angola Reaffirms Commitment to Peace and Security

Luanda — The Angolan minister of National Defense, Salviano de Jesus Sequeira, reaffirmed on Friday, in Luanda, the Executive's commitment to world peace and security.

General Salviano Sequeira was speaking at the New Year's greetings ceremony of the defense attaches of the diplomatic missions accredited to Angola.

The Minister of National Defense, who manifested in favor of a dynamic and organized armed forces, hopes to count on the cooperation and solidarity of the countries with which Angola has strategic partnership in the most varied areas.

The official advocated for the necessary consultation and permanent dialogue to resolve conflicts, while appealing to international experience for the conflicts such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, the Central African Republic, the Middle East, Yemen and Syria.