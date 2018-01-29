28 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ribbink, Daley Shine At KZN Nippers

Durban Surf's Kira Ribbink was crowned princess of KwaZulu-Natal's Lifesaving Nippers and Scottsburgh's Caleb Daley its prince.

The duo were the overall winners in the Under-14 female and male categories respectively at the General Tire Lifesaving SA KZN National Provincial Championships.

Ribbink's Durban Surf Club also continued its incredible dominance of junior lifesaving with the overall title.

Durban Surf nationally and provincially have been supreme among the juniors for the past five seasons and last year only inclement weather conditions denied them taking national honours in Port Elizabeth.

There was no national winner because only one of the two days were completed.

Weather conditions couldn't beat Durban Surf this past weekend, and neither could the next best, with the highly rated Umhlanga Rocks squad a distant second.

Durban Surf totalled 1 037 points to be crowned champions of KZN. Umhlanga Rocks were second with 776 points and Suncoast Pirates third with 331 points.

More than 400 juniors (aged 8-14) competed for bragging rights at Durban's Addington Beach in a weekend programme of swim, board, body board, run-swim-run, iron Nipper, flags, sprint beach relay, board relay, body board relay and Taplin events.

Durban Surf, so successful at junior level, will again be the favourites at the General Tire Lifesaving SA National Championships, to be held again in Port Elizabeth in April.

Overall results:

1. Durban Surf 1 037 points

2. Umhlanga Rocks 776 points

3. Suncoast Pirates 331 points

Overall Under-14 champions:

Male - Caleb Daley (Scottburgh)

Female - Kira Ribbink (Durban Surf)

Source: Sport24

South Africa

