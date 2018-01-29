28 January 2018

South Africa: Senatla Lone Blitzbok in Sydney Sevens Dream Team

Speedster Seabelo Senatla was the lone South African Sevens player named in the Dream Team following the Australian leg of the 2017/18 World Rugby Sevens Series in Sydney on Sunday.

Senatla scored eight tries in the tournament, one fewer than USA flyer Perry Baker .

Senatla was joined by no fewer the three members of the victorious Australian team - Tim Anstee , Lewis Holland and Ben O'Donnell - with Fijian Josua Vakurunabili , American Ben Pinkleman and Argentina's Franco Sabato completing the seven-man line-up.

Australia won the tournament after they thrashed the Blitzboks 29-0 in the final for their first tournament win since 2012 in Tokyo and, unbelievably, their first home soil victory in 16 years (Ballymore in Brisbane in 2002).

Remaining tournaments in the 2017/18 World Rugby Sevens Series:

February 3-4: Hamilton, New Zealand

March 2-4: Las Vegas, USA

March 10-11: Vancouver, Canada

April 6-8: Hong Kong

April 28-29: Singapore

June 2-3: London

June 8-10: Paris

