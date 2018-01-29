South Africa: Blitzboks Drawn With England At Hamilton Sevens

The South African Sevens team have been drawn alongside England in Pool B for next weekend's H amilton, New Zealand leg of the 2017/18 World Rugby Sevens Series.

The Blitzboks are coming off a runners-up finish at the Sydney Sevens where they went down 29-0 to hosts, Australia in the final.

Despite their defeat in the showpiece match, the Blitzboks managed to overtake New Zealand and return to the top of the standings after three of the season's 10 tournaments.

Joining South Africa and England in their pool with be Russia and a yet to be determined side.

On paper the Blitzboks should have little trouble progressing to the next round as England are currently sixth in the standings, while Russia lie a lowly 15th out of the 17 teams to have scored points to date.

Following their win in Sydney, red-hot Australia head Pool A alongside Fiji, Wales and Spain.

Argentina and New Zealand will be favoured to progress to the quarter-finals from Pool C where they are grouped with France and Scotland, while Pool D has thrown up an interesting mix of the USA, Samoa, Kenya and Canada.

The Hamilton tournament will run from February 3-4.

