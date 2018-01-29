28 January 2018

South Africa: Baby Boy Rescued, Twin Dies After Woman Gives Birth in Pit Toilet

A newborn was rescued while its twin died after a woman allegedly gave birth in a pit toilet on Sunday morning in Ga-Molepo, Limpopo police said.

Mankweng police are investigating a case of concealment of birth, police spokesperson Captain Mohlaka Mashiane confirmed.

"It is alleged that a 30-year-old woman gave birth to twin boys in the pit toilet. The search and rescue services were summoned to the scene and managed to rescue one baby. The other was declared dead at the scene," Mashiane said.

"The mother and the rescued baby are recuperating in hospital."

Investigations into the case are underway.

South Africa

