Gaborone — Township Rollers boss Jagdish Shah has promised that disciplinary action by the club will be taken against two of his players, Joel Mogorosi and Mthokozisi Msomi following their dismissal in the pitch during their game against Tafic Football Club recently.

Two Township Rollers players and Taffic's Samuel Phiri engaged in a fight after the latter slapped Edwin Moalosi. The three players have been slapped with a suspension from all football activities pending investigations.

And according to Botswana Premier League preliminary reports indicate that the three players and Tafic head coach Rapelang Tsatsilebe were involved in a conduct that might constitute violence and or misbehavior.

In that regard, Shah said he found it pertinent to meet with his players, adding that his team was a disciplined side. Therefore during his meeting with the players he blatantly told them that their aggression was out of line.

He said he also mentioned to them that as professional players they should know how to control their aggression because the player they were fighting with was already red-carded.

Furthermore, Shah said it was however unfortunate that Phiri who was red carded was allowed to stroll on the field for a longer time, adding that had the referee ensured that he was out of the playing field immediately the incident could not have happened.

He however said his players would face a disciplinary hearing, adding that when all players sign a contract with Township Rollers they were given a three-page code of conduct which they read and signed.

"All the players are aware of the code of conduct as even during training session the code of conduct is always emphasised on," he said.

Meanwhile, a press release from Botswana Premier League, indicates that in terms of Article 12.1 of the Botswana Football Association (BFA) Play Rules and Regulations (2017 edition), any player or official that is reported to have been involved in any form of violence shall be automatically suspended from all BFA activities forthwith.

"To this end, we herein officially notify that the following players, Joel Mogorosi, Mthokozisi Msomi, Samuel Phiri and Rapelang Tsatsilebe (official) have been suspended immediately from all BFA activities," says the release

It says allowing any of the above mentioned players and official to partake in any BFA club related activities shall attract additional punishment in terms of the BFA Play Rules and Regulations.

