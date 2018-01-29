Zambia/Sudan: Zambia in Do or Die CHAN Match

Zambia and Sudan face off tonight in the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

Both sides know any loss at this stage means taking the next plane home but Wedson Nyirenda and his charges believe they have done enough to stop the Sudanese interest in the tournament.

Interestingly both sides have not lost any match at the tournament having won two matches apiece and a draw in the group stages.

The Chipolopolo boys is expected to tweak their stating eleven with defender Simon Silwimba suspended for the match paving way for Nkana's John Mwengeni who will be thrown the fray in a reshuffled backline.

Upfront Lazarous Kambole be partnered with either Friday Samu or Martin Phiri with the artistry of Ernest Mbewe and inform Augustine Mulenga taking their places on the flanks.

In midfield workhorse Donashano Malama is expected to be in the engine room with Kodwani Mtonga although depending on the flow of the match or game plane other options in the back to fitness Godfrey Ngwenya or Jack Chirwa could be given a chance.

Skipper Ziyo Tembo will marshal the backline alongside Mwengeni with Adrian Chama expected to take up the rig back position while Fackson Kapumbu will be at his usual post at left back.

Toaster Nsabata will be the final cover between the posts.

Kickoff for the match is at 21:30 hours (Zambian time) and will be live on Supersport.

In the other quarterfinal host nation Morocco will take on Namibia at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca with kickoff at 18:30 (Zambian time).

Winner between Zambia and Sudan will play either Nigeria or Angola in the semi finals.

(Source: FAZ Media)