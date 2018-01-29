28 January 2018

South Africa: ANC Wants Urgent Western Cape Legislature Sitting to Remove Zille Over Water Crisis

The Western Cape legislature must hold an urgent sitting to discuss Premier Helen Zille's handling of the water crisis, and whether she should go, ANC Western Cape leader in the legislature Khaya Magaxa, said this week.

"The ANC still sees erstwhile mayor Zille as the root cause for the problems Cape Town now encounters," he said in a statement.

The African National Congress believes that it was on Zille's watch that the city turned down a 21-one-point plan by the national government to secure Cape Town's water supply. She was mayor of Cape Town in 2007.

This was when the party she represented, the Democratic Alliance and its leaders in the Cape metro, refused to increase water supply infrastructure at the Voëlvlei Dam, Magaxa alleged.

He blamed the city for failing to enforce its restrictions for more than a decade, in spite of warnings that demand was outstripping supply, so people used water "like there is no tomorrow".

Responding to the ANC's call for a sitting to discuss her handling of the situation, Zille said that the party was "welcome to do that". "They must just approach the speaker," she said on Sunday.

On Friday, Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane urged the Western Cape government to take responsibility in dealing with the crisis, rather than blame the national government.

This after both DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Helen Zille said on Wednesday that the responsibility for bulk water supply lay with Mokonyane's ministry.

"We can only avoid Day Zero if all of us make a meaningful contribution, if all of us put the politics away, and those of us responsible for the constitutional right with regards to water is prioritised," Mokonyane said.

