28 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Firefighters Battle Table Mountain Blaze

Firefighters are battling a large vegetation fire on the Table Mountain slopes, the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services said on Sunday.

Spokesperson Theo Layne said 37 firefighters, a city-contracted helicopter, four fire engines and three water tankers were extinguishing the blaze, with assistance from Table Mountain National Parks.

No property was in danger and the cause was undetermined.

"Hikers in the Platteklip gorge area have been evacuated from the mountain side," he said.

"No injuries were reported."

The roadway from the circle at Kloof Nek Road was closed.

Fire on table mountain #CapeTown #SundayOutingDiscoveries pic.twitter.com/PSqZpU0vZo-- Adele de Villiers (@AdeleDeVilliers) January 28, 2018

Helicopters racing overhead to throw water on this fire on the side of #TableMountain in #CapeTown #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/PrUPTT8zaG-- Stephen Allen (@stallen826) January 28, 2018

This seems a bit worrying. View of the fire from our street. #tablemountainfire #capetown #goodlucktothefirecrews ?? @arizima01 pic.twitter.com/sThMr7ifdw-- Marguerite Steyn (@MargueriteSteyn) January 28, 2018

Who was the idiot that started this fire??!!! Cape Town doesn't have water ffs!!! pic.twitter.com/CmpmXdOZOe-- Aletha (@AlethaJeftha) January 28, 2018

