South Africa: Body of Drowned 12-Year-Old Recovered At St Francis Bay

The body of a 12-year-old boy, who drowned in St Francis Bay, has been recovered, the National Sea Rescue Institute said on Sunday.

"On... Saturday... the body of a 12-year-old male, missing in the surf since Friday, was located on the beach at Main Beach," said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon in a statement,

The body was recovered by police and has been taken in the care of forensic pathology services. An inquest docket has been opened.

On Friday, the boy was seen to be floating face down in the water after apparently being swept out to sea by rip currents.

A search at the time was unsuccessful.

Source: News24