Dar es Salaam — Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC) emerged overall winners of this year's national junior championship at the Haven of Peace Academy (Hopac) over the weekend.

DSC claimed the top honour after garnering a total 3,144 points at the club's swimming pool in the championship, which featured young swimmers from six clubs.

The two-day championship reached its climax on Saturday.

Taliss Swimming Club finished second with 2,966 and Bluefins came third with 2,945, while the fourth position went to Champions Rise, who garnered 329 points.

Zanzibar's Wahoo and Mwanza International School finished fifth and sixth with 222 and 44 points respectively in the mouth-watering championship.

In the women's category, DSC's swimmers scored 1,706 points, 226 ahead of second-placed Taliss Swimming Club. Bluefins claimed 1,000 points to finish third.

Wahoo finished fourth with 190 points while Mwanza Swimming Club and Champions Rise claimed 44 and 30 points to finish fifth and sixth respectively.

Bluefins dominated the boys' category, garnering 1,755 points, 434 ahead of Taliss, while hosts DSC finished third with 1,243 points.

Champions Rise collected 329 points to finish fourth while Wahoo were fifth with 32 points.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the end of the championship, DSC secretary general, Inviolata Itatiro said they were happy to become the top club in the sport.

He showered praise on the team coaches and swimmers for their impressive performance in the annual event.

"Team work, fighting spirit and determination is the key to our success. We have struggled to achieve this feat," he said.

"We now want to shine in both local and international youth competitions. Our swimmers have what it takes to excel internationally," he added.

The swimmers battled it out for titles in butterfly, freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke styles.