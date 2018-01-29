28 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Hiker Stabbed to Death

A man was stabbed to death on Sunday morning while hiking with his wife near Boyes Drive in St James, Western Cape police confirmed.

The 56-year-old man was accosted just after 11:00 in Echo Valley.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the suspect had apparently been wearing a security uniform.

She was unable to confirm if anything had been stolen from the man.

"The wife was uninjured. Nothing was taken from her as she ran away," Rwexana said.

No arrests have been made.

Two weeks ago, nine hikers were robbed and stabbed in the St James Peak area, by two men who appeared to be hikers.

The duo had joined the group and hiked with them for about half an hour before attacking them.

A robbery case was under police investigation.

