Tanzania: Ex-CDF Steals Show At Golf Golf Meet

Dar es Salaam — Former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General George Waitara, Seif Mcharo and Juma Likuli were the top scorers at the NMB Monthly tournament at TPDF Lugalo Club course over the weekend.

Seif Mcharo, the national golf team player, won the Division A after netting one under par 71 strokes in the 18-hole tournament.

He beat his closest challenger Shaaban Kibuna by three strokes. The latter returned two over par net 74 strokes.

"The tournament was good, but the going was tough. Kibuna is a good golfer; he put me under pressure throughout the tournament," said Mcharo at the end of the 18th hole.

In Senior Division, Waitara notched the par level net 72 score to emerge the winner, while Brigadier General (rtd) Julius Mbilinyi finished runner up with 76 strokes.

With a score of 76 strokes, John Mesey won the C Division ahead of Sai Kapale, who netted 81 strokes.

Habiba Juma dominated the ladies category. Her 76 strokes was the best of the category.

However, she had to wait for the countback rule to claim the title after tying with Vivian Mwaulambo on the same 76 net.

Also excelled over the weekend was Zabron Hamisi, who claimed the junior category title after returning 70 strokes.

The runner up position went to Karim Ismail.

