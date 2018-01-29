Tanzania: Minister Orders NCAA Plot Invaders to Vacate

Arusha — Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla, has ordered 83 households that were constructed on Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) land to prepare to leave.

The minister said he had information that the plots, located at Njiro in the city, were illegally sold to government officials working for the NCAA and Tanzania Tourists Board (TTB).

"Some of the houses belong to two retired prime ministers and other retired government officials. I informed the minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development to verify their ownership documentation," he said.

The area also has bungalows belonging to retired regional commissioners, government officials and famous business people.

He said he had already reported the issue to Lands minister William Lukuvi, who directed the registrar of land, northern zone, to work on the issue.

"Those who have invaded the area will be dealt with accordingly, even if they are government retirees," the minister said.

Legal Services manager at NCAA Egidius Mweyunge said the authority bought the 40-acre area in 2006 from the defunct Parastatal Sector Reform Commission (PSRC) at a price of Sh1.8 billion.

He said the area was formerly owned by the National Tourism Corporation, whereby during privatisation its assets were transferred to Tanzania Tourists Board (TTB).

"Before the area was developed, the Arusha City Council sold half of it after surveying 83 plots since 1996," he said.

When approached, he said, the city authorities accepted that there was an illegality in surveying and promised to provide compensation in the form of another area, which has not yet been done.

NCAA chief conservator, Dr Fredy Manongi, said the invaded area belongs to the authority and they wanted to invest on it.

"Ten years ago, we planned to construct a real estate, but now we have decided to do something different," he said.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, some of the owners of houses at the area were wondering why they are now told that they invaded the area.

"We have been living here since 1996 and we followed all the procedures to acquire plots and we have genuine ownership certificates," said Mr Israel Meela.