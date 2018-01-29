28 January 2018

South Africa: Guard Airlifted to Hospital After Cash-in-Transit Heist

Two guards were shot, with one having to be airlifted to hospital, in an apparent cash-in-transit heist.

ER24 spokesperson, Ineke van Huyssteen, said the incident had occurred shortly after 18:30 in Moedwil in Rustenburg on Friday.

She said when paramedics had arrived at the scene, they found one man seated on the ground next to the vehicle and another one sitting in the veld.

"Both were found to have sustained serious injuries," she said.

Van Huyssteen said The ER24 Oneplan helicopter had been dispatched to airlift the one patient to hospital, while the other guard had been taken to Life Peglerae Hospital for further medical care.

"It is believed that the two guards were escorting the cash-in-transit van before alleged suspects shot at them," she said.

Source: News24

South Africa

